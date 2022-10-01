ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
WDW News Today

New Menus Coming to Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Today, Disney announced new menu changes to restaurants at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. The new menu items at Territory Lounge start today and include the Territory Popcorn Sampler, Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie, Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread, and Salmon Run. The Territory Popcorn Sampler features...
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights

Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
WDW News Today

runDisney unveils Winners Medal for Castaway Cay Challenge in January 2023

Today, Disney unveiled the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Castaway Cay Challenge medal for those participating in the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend this January. The colorful medal, which has the look of a luggage tag, is adorned with Captain Mickey on the right and a palm tree to the left. Against a background of lime green, sunshine yellow, light and dark orange, fuchsia, and dark blue stripes are stars and conch shells at the top, “Disney Castaway Cay Challenge 2023” written in the middle and the Disney Cruise Line logo at the bottom.
WDW News Today

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian

Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
WDW News Today

‘Harmonious’ Barges Could Be Replaced with Drones, Cinderella Castle Dream Lights Not Returning, Holidays at Walt Disney World Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/4/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Halloween Greetings Added to Fab 50 Statues at Magic Kingdom

With spooky season officially upon us at last, special new Halloween-themed greetings have been added to several Fab 50 Statues across the Magic Kingdom!. Guests with a MagicBand+ can enjoy new Halloween-themed greetings from Mickey and Minnie as well as Goofy and Pluto. We found a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” playing at the Lady and the Tramp statue in Town Square as well!
WDW News Today

NEW Figment Skirt Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to DisneyBound your favorite EPCOT character, look no further than The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. A new Figment skirt is now available (and it has pockets!). Figment Skirt –...
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
WDW News Today

Water Bottles, Canteens, Mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousels, Ursula, & Oogie Boogie Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Why drink your favorite beverage from a plain water bottle when you can enjoy it in one of these Disney themed water bottles or canisters. We found these assorted water bottles, canteens, and mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousel, Ursula, and Oogie Boogie designs at Disneyland. Select ones are also available on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today

New Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is peach with embroidered floral accents. We found it in youth sizes only at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The Spirit Jersey is...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/1/2022(Mickey Mouse Mummy Cookie, Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart, EPCOT 40th Anniversary Beacons of Magic, & More)

Pumpkin is in the air! It’s the first day of October, and that means new and returning Halloween treats have materialized around Walt Disney World Resort. Today, we are beginning our morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Follow along as we put our tastebuds to test, trying out all the new tasty treats.
WDW News Today

Two Limited Release EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival MagicBand+ Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found two new limited release EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival MagicBand+ — one with Remy and the other with Spaceship Earth, now available for sale at the Pin Traders — Camera Center Shop located in World Celebration at EPCOT.
