WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/27/22 (Paradise Pier Lobby Closes, Painting in Toontown, Disneyland Hotel DVC Construction, Ol’ Unfaithful Back to Life, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on the construction at two of the resort hotels and see what else was new in the park. So join us for this most recent photo report from Disneyland and the resort hotels. Downtown...
WDW News Today
‘Walt’s Main Street Story’ Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio for the First Time
“Walt’s Main Street Story,” a guided tour, will serve refreshments to guests on the patio of Walt Disney’s apartment for the first time. While tours have previously shown guests the apartment over the Fire Station, guests have never before been permitted to eat or linger in any part of the space.
WDW News Today
Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland
The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
WDW News Today
New Menus Coming to Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Today, Disney announced new menu changes to restaurants at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. The new menu items at Territory Lounge start today and include the Territory Popcorn Sampler, Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie, Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread, and Salmon Run. The Territory Popcorn Sampler features...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Haunted Forest at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood
Walk through the Haunted Forest with us at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood. This is not on the map, it’s not a scare zone, it’s not a house, it’s an enigma. It exists as a little walkthrough display in the forecourt of the Animal...
WDW News Today
Up to 35% Discount Available for Disney Visa Cardmembers at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai’i
Disney Visa Cardmembers are now eligible for up to 35% off at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawai’i. The discount is valid on most travel dates between January 5 and March 30, 2023. Ocean View or Partial Ocean View Rooms. Save 35% for stays of 5 or...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Behind the Seeds Tour Returns to The Land Pavilion at EPCOT
At long last, the classic Behind the Seeds tour of the greenhouses within The Land has returned to EPCOT, and we were there for the very first tour!. The tour made its grand return on October 2. It costs $35 for the hour-long walking tour per person. Our tour guide...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights
Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
WDW News Today
runDisney unveils Winners Medal for Castaway Cay Challenge in January 2023
Today, Disney unveiled the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Castaway Cay Challenge medal for those participating in the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend this January. The colorful medal, which has the look of a luggage tag, is adorned with Captain Mickey on the right and a palm tree to the left. Against a background of lime green, sunshine yellow, light and dark orange, fuchsia, and dark blue stripes are stars and conch shells at the top, “Disney Castaway Cay Challenge 2023” written in the middle and the Disney Cruise Line logo at the bottom.
WDW News Today
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian
Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
WDW News Today
‘Harmonious’ Barges Could Be Replaced with Drones, Cinderella Castle Dream Lights Not Returning, Holidays at Walt Disney World Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/4/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Halloween Greetings Added to Fab 50 Statues at Magic Kingdom
With spooky season officially upon us at last, special new Halloween-themed greetings have been added to several Fab 50 Statues across the Magic Kingdom!. Guests with a MagicBand+ can enjoy new Halloween-themed greetings from Mickey and Minnie as well as Goofy and Pluto. We found a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” playing at the Lady and the Tramp statue in Town Square as well!
WDW News Today
NEW Figment Skirt Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to DisneyBound your favorite EPCOT character, look no further than The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. A new Figment skirt is now available (and it has pockets!). Figment Skirt –...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 10/1/22 (EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary, Long Lines for Exclusive Merchandise, Spaceship Earth Show Remembers Classic EPCOT, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from EPCOT’s 40th anniversary! We’re celebrating the birthday of one of our favorite parks today and there’s a LOT to do, so let’s get started!. As we were walking up to...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
WDW News Today
Water Bottles, Canteens, Mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousels, Ursula, & Oogie Boogie Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Why drink your favorite beverage from a plain water bottle when you can enjoy it in one of these Disney themed water bottles or canisters. We found these assorted water bottles, canteens, and mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousel, Ursula, and Oogie Boogie designs at Disneyland. Select ones are also available on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
New Retro Map MagicBands Featuring Magic Kingdom Lands Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A selection of new Magic Kingdom-themed MagicBands are now available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests to order at pre-arrival discounts. Please note these are MagicBand 2, not the new MagicBand+. The bands are pre-arrival exclusives...
WDW News Today
New Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is peach with embroidered floral accents. We found it in youth sizes only at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The Spirit Jersey is...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/1/2022(Mickey Mouse Mummy Cookie, Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart, EPCOT 40th Anniversary Beacons of Magic, & More)
Pumpkin is in the air! It’s the first day of October, and that means new and returning Halloween treats have materialized around Walt Disney World Resort. Today, we are beginning our morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Follow along as we put our tastebuds to test, trying out all the new tasty treats.
WDW News Today
Two Limited Release EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival MagicBand+ Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found two new limited release EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival MagicBand+ — one with Remy and the other with Spaceship Earth, now available for sale at the Pin Traders — Camera Center Shop located in World Celebration at EPCOT.
