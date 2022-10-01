ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News

Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo

Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
NFL
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Edgerrin James' Son Announces College Basketball Commitment

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James' son has announced his commitment for college basketball. Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., a four-star point guard, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He chose the Bearcats over Georgia and LSU. The Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product also held offers from Georgetown, Florida...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

