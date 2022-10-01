Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
After Sideline Pouting Late in Loss to Bama, Is Malik Hornsby Gone?
Hogs Sam Pittman says later Cade Fortin No. 2 decision already "made for a while."
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo
Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
NFL・
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
2023 CB Khalil Barnes: 'Clemson is one of the leaders'
2023 cornerback Khalil Barnes talks about interest in Clemson after his decommitment.
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
Look: Tennessee Reveals Uniform Choice for Road Matchup Against LSU
Tennessee Football has revealed the uniform combination choice for their upcoming road matchup against LSU. The Vols will don the Smokey Greys in Death Valley this weekend. This will mark the first game Tennessee will rock the Smokey Greys in the Josh Heupel era. Below is ...
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
Edgerrin James' Son Announces College Basketball Commitment
Former NFL running back Edgerrin James' son has announced his commitment for college basketball. Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., a four-star point guard, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He chose the Bearcats over Georgia and LSU. The Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product also held offers from Georgetown, Florida...
