Texas football vs. OU: 4 bold predictions for an unpredictable Red River
The highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game is now just a few days away. On Oct. 8, Texas will face Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to go for a win in Red River for the first time since 2018.
TCU Loss Showed Oklahoma May Be Still 'Afraid to Make Mistakes' Going Into Texas Showdown
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
Coach Speak: Oklahoma Searching For Answers on Both Sides of the Ball Ahead of Texas
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof acknowledged widespread improvements are needed to get the Sooners back on track.
Former Oklahoma QB critical of Sooners under Brent Venables: 'It is a failed season already'
Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has seen enough of Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables. He was critical of the Sooners coach on the Field of 12 Podcast Monday. Knight says the season is already a wash after losing to TCU last week and Kansas State before that. “You’re...
Texas football vs. Oklahoma: Prediction and odds
The game that Texas football fans wait all year for has almost arrived. Texas will face the Oklahoma Sooners and new head coach Brent Venables in the annual Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this coming weekend. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns look to...
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
