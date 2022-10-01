When Jane's Addiction kicks off their tour tonight, featuring most of the band's classic lineup, there is one man fans should thank: Taylor Hawkins. This fall, Jane's Addiction is hitting the road with the Smashing Pumpkins for an extensive tour of North America that lasts until mid-November. But this trek is special: bassist Eric Avery is back in the band for the first time since 2010. The only member of the band's classic lineup who won't be performing on the tour is guitarist Dave Navarro, who never left the group but recently announced that he'd have to sit out due to complications from long COVID.

