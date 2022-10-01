ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation

NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
norwoodnews.org

Mayor, Schumer Announce First-in-Nation “Street Deliverista Hubs” for Food Delivery Workers

Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced the launch on Monday, Oct. 3, of a first-of-its-kind hub program for New York City’s 65,000 delivery workers, many of whom are immigrants. The program is designed to use existing infrastructure like vacant city newsstands to provide a place for the workers to rest and recharge.
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions

Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed.  Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
Permits Filed For 4829 White Plains Road In Wakefield, The Bronx

Building Applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings for a new, 4-story residential building located at 4829 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 243rd Street and White Plains Road, the lot is one block...
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave

The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
