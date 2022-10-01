Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams: City is prepared, but unlikely to ‘pivot’ after weekend flooding at Bronx tent shelter site
Several days after the city began assembling an emergency facility to temporarily house single adult asylum-seekers, parts of the site – a coastal parking lot in a far-flung corner of the Bronx – flooded with inches of water over the weekend, a risk City & State was the first to note about the decision to house migrants there.
wabcradio.com
Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
nynmedia.com
With asylum seekers’ arrival in NYC, shelter advocates worry the city will cut legal corners
Late in the morning on Sept. 23, roughly 50 new arrivals to New York City – men, women and children, including several toddlers and babies – waited on chairs inside a gated-off section of the main entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were surrounded by bags of clothing and food, and several seemed busy feeding children.
Bronx group plans to file lawsuit against building of Orchard Beach migrant relief center
Construction is moving along on the Orchard Beach migrant relief center, and some Bronx residents set up right across from the site to make their concerns on it heard.
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
norwoodnews.org
Mayor, Schumer Announce First-in-Nation “Street Deliverista Hubs” for Food Delivery Workers
Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced the launch on Monday, Oct. 3, of a first-of-its-kind hub program for New York City’s 65,000 delivery workers, many of whom are immigrants. The program is designed to use existing infrastructure like vacant city newsstands to provide a place for the workers to rest and recharge.
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory
KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed. Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
fox5ny.com
Proposal would pay New Yorkers to report vehicles in parked in bike lanes
NEW YORK - A new bill in the New York City Council would allow all New Yorkers to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes, and crosswalks in exchange for a portion of the ticket. The bill, sponsored by Councilmember Lincoln Restler of Brooklyn, would...
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
NYC Mayor Adams condemns 'far left' Democrats for 'doing nothing,' 'silence' on border crisis
New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams ripped the "far left" for its "silence" on the border crisis, as the Big Apple relocated a shelter for migrants bused from Texas.
norwoodnews.org
Permits Filed For 4829 White Plains Road In Wakefield, The Bronx
Building Applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings for a new, 4-story residential building located at 4829 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 243rd Street and White Plains Road, the lot is one block...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers
The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
