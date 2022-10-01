Northern Neck ferries not running as storms continue throughout Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Transportation has suspended service on both ferries on the Northern Neck, including the Merry Point Ferry, due to inclement weather expected for the rest of the weekend.

Tidal flooding and high winds are expected in the Northern Neck area for the remainder of the weekend as rain and wind sweep through Virginia. As a result, the Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County will not be running until weather conditions improve, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Passengers can get updates on ferry service on 511Virginia , on the Merry Point Ferry website on VirginiaDOT.org , and on ferry status signs located along roads leading to the docks. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ferry is operating if the alert signs are flashing during scheduled service hours.

The Merry Point Ferry on Route 604 crosses the western end of the Corrotoman River. The Sunnybank Ferry crosses the Little Wicomico River on Route 644.

