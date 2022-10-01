VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
06-14-21-31-35-39, Bonus: 16
(six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Bonus: sixteen)
Cash 5
13-21-25-31-34
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
Cash4Life
06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-2-5, FB: 5
(four, two, five; FB: five)
Pick 3 Night
7-7-1, FB: 2
(seven, seven, one; FB: two)
Pick 4 Day
8-1-8-1, FB: 8
(eight, one, eight, one; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
8-9-3-5, FB:
(eight, nine, three, five; FB: zero)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
