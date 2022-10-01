MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
06-12-13-25-28-30
(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $2,500,000
Lucky For Life
11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
Pick 3 Midday
4-8-8
(four, eight, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
6-6-3-3
(six, six, three, three)
Pick 4 Midday
0-6-6-9
(zero, six, six, nine)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Show Me Cash
01-07-19-21-36
(one, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
