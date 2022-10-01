ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

06-12-13-25-28-30

(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $2,500,000

Lucky For Life

11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-3-3

(six, six, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-6-9

(zero, six, six, nine)

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Show Me Cash

01-07-19-21-36

(one, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

