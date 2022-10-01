DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
05-07-13-16-38, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(five, seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $24,690,000
Lucky For Life
11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Play 3 Day
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
Play 3 Night
9-6-9
(nine, six, nine)
Play 4 Day
7-7-5-3
(seven, seven, five, three)
Play 4 Night
4-3-1-1
(four, three, one, one)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
