CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-17-23-33-34
(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Play3 Day
0-7-1, WB: 5
(zero, seven, one; WB: five)
Play3 Night
6-3-4, WB: 8
(six, three, four; WB: eight)
Play4 Day
7-2-1-3, WB: 9
(seven, two, one, three; WB: nine)
Play4 Night
2-7-8-4, WB:
(two, seven, eight, four; WB: zero)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Comments / 0