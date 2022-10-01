MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
MassCash
06-07-13-24-35
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
14-23-28-38-40-43, ST: 4
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three; ST: four)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Numbers Evening
4-2-2-8
(four, two, two, eight)
Numbers Midday
7-6-7-4
(seven, six, seven, four)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
