Massachusetts State

MA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

MassCash

06-07-13-24-35

(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Megabucks Doubler

14-23-28-38-40-43, ST: 4

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three; ST: four)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Numbers Evening

4-2-2-8

(four, two, two, eight)

Numbers Midday

7-6-7-4

(seven, six, seven, four)

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

