Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The Atlantic Federal Credit Union, a community-chartered credit union serving Essex and Union counties in New Jersey, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005362/en/ “We are a credit union focused on providing high quality service through digital automation, personal assistance, and market-leading products, which is why we chose to partner with Upstart,” said Jason Reed, Chief Operations Officer for The Atlantic Federal Credit Union. “Upstart has successfully provided our credit union with an opportunity to lend to a wider range of borrowers through an all-digital platform powered by AI and is helping us achieve our lending goals.”
