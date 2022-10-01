SPOKANE, Wash. – On Monday, Sept. 26, a woman reported a sexual assault to Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to SPD, she told investigators she’d been assaulted while walking her dog just after 1 a.m. on the east 100 block of 1st Ave. She said an unknown man approached her and struck up a brief, casual conversation before attacking her by tackling her to the ground. During the assault, she fought to defend herself and injured the man, causing him to flee.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO