FOX 28 Spokane
BNSF crews making emergency repairs in downtown Spokane, delays expected
SPOKANE, Wash. – Railroad crews from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will begin emergency repairs to a railroad overpass that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane last month. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the work will impact traffic on I-90 for 10...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for “the abatement of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coffee with a cop events in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today there will be a coffee with a cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department K9 ‘Zeus’ retiring after 1,500 deployments
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) K9 “Zeus” is retiring on Monday after more than 1,500 deployments since his career started in 2015. Zeus will spend his retirement with his handler, officer Todd Belitz and lead the life of a pet. Zeus completed nearly...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents reveal timeline in murder of Moses Lake woman
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – Court documents obtained by KHQ said Charles Bergman was searching the internet for the area where he allegedly dumped his wife’s body. Charles Bergman was charged with the murder of his wife after Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found her body in a field. According to the documents, a farmer was driving in a field when he saw the body and called 911.
FOX 28 Spokane
New School Safety Zone Cameras installed in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Three new School Zone Safety Cameras will be added to Spokane starting Oct. 3, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports. The new safety cameras will be installed on Bernard, Regal, and Ray and will issue tickets to anyone who exceeds the 20 mph posted speed limit. These cameras will be monitoring Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools.
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife’s murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has...
FOX 28 Spokane
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents say man threatened woman before raping her
SPOKANE, Wash. – Court documents said a Spokane man threatened a woman before attacking her and raping her. 18-year-old Ethan Jake was arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported being raped to Spokane Police. According to the documents, the woman had taken her dog outside at around...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for rape in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Monday, Sept. 26, a woman reported a sexual assault to Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to SPD, she told investigators she’d been assaulted while walking her dog just after 1 a.m. on the east 100 block of 1st Ave. She said an unknown man approached her and struck up a brief, casual conversation before attacking her by tackling her to the ground. During the assault, she fought to defend herself and injured the man, causing him to flee.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man rams stolen car into McDonald’s, arrested for vehicle theft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she’d located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald’s stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Auditor says only those certified by elections office can become official observers
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they’d be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30. “We believe that we need to be going into every area...
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fat Bear Week 2022 kicks off
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fat Bear Week 2022 is here, which means you get to vote on which bear you think is the fattest of them all. Fat Bear Week is a single elimination tournament that celebrates the success of bears bulking up in preparation for hibernation. The bears live...
FOX 28 Spokane
Make that an iced pumpkin latte!
What an absolutely GORGEOUS start to the work week! High pressure will continue to deliver plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70’s and 80’s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40’s through the 7-day forecast. Warm, dry weather and very...
FOX 28 Spokane
FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to...
