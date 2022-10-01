ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Play 4 Day' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Day” game were:

7-7-5-3

(seven, seven, five, three)

