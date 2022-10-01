ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

7-2-1-3, WB: 9

(seven, two, one, three; WB: nine)

