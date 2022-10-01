Read full article on original website
Black Star Pirate BBQ in Richmond’s San Pablo Harbor to close in November
RICHMOND — The beloved Black Star Pirate BBQ at Point San Pablo Harbor in Richmond will close its doors in November. Chef Tony Carracci and his partner, Miss Suzie, announced on Oct. 1 that they lost their lease for the building, a “hidden gem” tucked away on a serene stretch of the San Francisco Bay’s shoreline.
Why Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival evokes a bygone San Francisco
Why attending Hardly Strictly is a San Francisco rite of passage.
Former Outerlands manager, customer becomes new owner of the San Francisco gem
The new owner has a long history with the Outer Sunset restaurant.
The party dogs of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly music fest
Who let the dogs in? (Woof, woof.)
SFGate
Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car
It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
Ayesha Curry's Oakland store and cafe Sweet July was broken into this weekend
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the burglary.
Remembering Sacheen Littlefeather's Bay Area legacy from Alcatraz to Novato
Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday in Novato. She was 75. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022 The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
National Taco Day: Best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp
(KRON) — It’s not just Taco Tuesday today, it’s also National Taco Day. In honor of the annual day of observance of taco fandom, KRON4 has assembled a list of the best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. According to Yelp users, top honors go to a spot in Oakland known for its […]
Eater
Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local
However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
The Daily 10-04-22 Sinkhole, water main break close several blocks in San Francisco
A water main broke in San Francisco's Outer Richmond District on the edge of Golden Gate Park on Tuesday afternoon, impacting four homes and one multi-unit residence and closing a section of a main city thoroughfare, officials said. The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident was associated with a sinkhole, measuring about 6 feet by 6 feet, that formed at Fulton Street and 29th Avenue. Some residents near the water break reported brown water coming from faucets in their homes. See photos of the break here.
sftravel.com
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
SFGate
