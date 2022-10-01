ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Black Star Pirate BBQ in Richmond’s San Pablo Harbor to close in November

RICHMOND — The beloved Black Star Pirate BBQ at Point San Pablo Harbor in Richmond will close its doors in November. Chef Tony Carracci and his partner, Miss Suzie, announced on Oct. 1 that they lost their lease for the building, a “hidden gem” tucked away on a serene stretch of the San Francisco Bay’s shoreline.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
SFGate

Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car

It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bluegrass Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bluegrass Band#The Band#Hurricane Ian#Hsbtv
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
San Francisco Examiner

Remembering Sacheen Littlefeather's Bay Area legacy from Alcatraz to Novato

Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday in Novato. She was 75. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022 The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the...
NOVATO, CA
Eater

Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local

However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-04-22 Sinkhole, water main break close several blocks in San Francisco

A water main broke in San Francisco's Outer Richmond District on the edge of Golden Gate Park on Tuesday afternoon, impacting four homes and one multi-unit residence and closing a section of a main city thoroughfare, officials said. The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident was associated with a sinkhole, measuring about 6 feet by 6 feet, that formed at Fulton Street and 29th Avenue. Some residents near the water break reported brown water coming from faucets in their homes.  See photos of the break here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool

Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?

Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy