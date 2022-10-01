Read full article on original website
Albany woman sues three healthcare providers after botch abortion
A young woman in Albany said her failed abortion put her life in jeopardy. Now, she is suing three healthcare providers claiming they did not properly care for her. Nakara Alston and her two daughters were just starting a new life; escaping an abusive relationship and moving into a domestic violence shelter.
Bob Kovachick says farewell as WNYT chief meteorologist
Today marks Bob Kovachick’s final day as WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist. Bob is retiring, capping an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of keeping families informed, prepared, and safe. NewsChannel 13 has been celebrating Bob in recent weeks. We’ve been surprising Bob all afternoon. It started...
Community leaders reaction to Albany gun violence
Frustration is growing in the city of Albany after another deadly weekend. Recently, a member of the Common Council called for the Police Chief to resign, but a woman who grew up in Albany says it’s time to stop pointing fingers and take action. In 2020, Community leader April...
Local companies merging and creating inclusive job opportunities
EBizDocs, an electronic content solutions provider based in Menands, acquired Albany-based Image Data, a solution centric document scanning bureau. The merge now makes eBizDocs one of the largest digital transformation providers in the Northeast, according Howard Gross, President and CEO of eBizDocs. Both companies have been in business for over...
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Albany sword attack victim out of hospital
The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
Capital Region has fast-growing gig economy
The Capital Region has one of the fastest growing gig economies in the state. The area has tens of thousands of non-employer establishments – which are businesses with at least $1,000 in receipts, no paid employees or payroll and are subject to federal income tax. These businesses include independent contractors and freelancers.
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Trial starts for Rensselaer man charged with stabbing at Albany protest
A trial began Monday for Alexander Contompasis. He is accused of stabbing two people just outside the state Capitol building. The victims were left with serious injuries. Contompasis is facing at least five felony counts. The 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.
Arrest in Hudson Falls fire that displaced 7 families
Seven families are without homes Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a Hudson Falls apartment building. Now a man is facing criminal charges related to that fire. The fire broke out at 11 Maple Street, just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building has eight units inside. Hudson Falls police responded and helped evacuate residents.
Corrections officer admits to abusing inmate
A former corrections officer is admitting to sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey of Waterford pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate while working as a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Jail. This happened back in 2018. Morrissey faces two years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting
A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
State corrections officer cleared of rape charges
A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
Albany police investigate deadly shooting
Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft
Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
BPD charges three for Home Depot theft
Three people are facing charges after a theft at a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for items, and that he refused to stop when approached by a store employee. Police say an off-duty officer saw this, and followed him out...
