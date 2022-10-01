ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

Comments / 9

tami tate
3d ago

Hmmmm🙄👀👀👀 Good thing he wasn't 12yr old black kid playing with a toy gun in the park, a black man accused of passing a fake $20, a black woman sleeping in her bed, or playing video games with her nephew at 2am, or reaching for required license and registration while being black.... or.. or. or. ..... or👀👀🙄

Reply(4)
2
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.

A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon. Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
935wain.com

Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
CRESTWOOD, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
wbiw.com

Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges

MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY

