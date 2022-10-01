On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO