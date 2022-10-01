Read full article on original website
tami tate
3d ago
Hmmmm🙄👀👀👀 Good thing he wasn't 12yr old black kid playing with a toy gun in the park, a black man accused of passing a fake $20, a black woman sleeping in her bed, or playing video games with her nephew at 2am, or reaching for required license and registration while being black.... or.. or. or. ..... or👀👀🙄
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
Wave 3
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
Wave 3
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon. Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
WLKY.com
Jury recommends 60-year sentence for man convicted in 2021 double shooting in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury is recommending a 60-year sentence for a man convicted in a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Rai Antez Shackles was found guilty Monday of assault, wanton endangerment and other charges. In the player above you can get a look at the shooting scene...
935wain.com
Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Wave 3
Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
Wave 3
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released the identity of a Louisville woman killed in a crash in Meade County Monday afternoon. Around 4:47 p.m., KSP responded to a crash involving two cars in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed 35-year-old Saffire Doss was headed...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges
MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
