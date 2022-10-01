ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families Displaced In Montgomery County By Townhouse Fire Causing $1.5M In Damage: Officials

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The fire was reported in the 3500 block of Landing Way. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

Several families have been displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through multiple townhouses in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said that a fire started in the 3500 block of Landing Way in Bradford Crossing that quickly grew to a two-alarm blaze.

It took a team of approximately 90 firefighters to knock down the exterior fire, but at least eight townhouses suffered extensive damage.

Investigators said that the fire started in an outdoor deck area, and is believed to have been caused by a misplaced fire pit or ashes. It caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages.

No injuries were reported, but the spokesperson said that it is “likely that several families will be displaced.”

