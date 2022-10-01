ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police: Two Waterbury men with a half-pound of marijuana in the car arrested after one rammed the vehicle into cruisers

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Two Waterbury men were arrested and charged with numerous narcotics, firearms and other offenses on Friday night, after one of the men allegedly rammed his car into the cruisers of the police officers who tried to stop him, Waterbury police report.

According to police, Khazir Norwood, 20, was spotted in an illegally parked car with motor vehicle violations on River Street at 9:47 p.m. When officers tried to stop him, Norwood reversed his car, accelerated and struck two cruisers before stopping, police said.

Police searched the car and found a half-pound of marijuana and a Taurus 9mm firearm with a 15-round magazine containing 12 live rounds of ammunition.

Police said Norwood did not have a valid pistol permit and had several court orders prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, violation of large-capacity magazine, illegal transfer/sale of pistol or revolver, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, illegal possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell, criminal violation of a protective order, violation of conditions of release, interfering with an officer and motor vehicle-related charges, police said.

His passenger, Zyron Jordan, 22, also of in Waterbury, also did not have a pistol permit, police said. He is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, violation of large-capacity magazine, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal transfer or sale of a pistol or revolver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell and interfering with a police officer.

Both men are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail pending arraignment.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
