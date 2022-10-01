Read full article on original website
Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ Movie Enlists ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Joker’ Writers
Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” movie has found a trio of writers to work on the script of his superhero movie. Scott Silver (“Joker”), Malcolm Spellman (“Captain America: New World Order”) and up-and-coming writer Matt Mixon have boarded the project to write the script that has been in development at Blumhouse since 2017, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.
David Harbour Is a Ruthless Santa Claus in ‘Violent Night’ Trailer (Video)
You better watch out… and you probably will cry, as David Harbour’s viscious-looking Santa is coming to town. Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming holiday action-comedy film, “Violent Night.” The story follows a team of mercenaries who break into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking them hostage, forcing Harbour’s Santa Claus to — violently — save the day.
‘Matlida the Musical’ Review: This Flattened Adaptation Is Strictly for Theater Fans
It’s been a widely accepted fact since 1988 that Matilda Wormwood is not a normal girl. She is clever — stupidly clever — and kind, and can also make use of psychokinetic powers whenever she needs to. Her world is a fantasy and a horror at once, trapped by cruel parents and misunderstood by a tyrannical headmistress at her school (Crunchem Hall) and buoyed by her freakishly powerful brain. It is wonderful, but also quite weird. This was the world written by Road Dahl, the unsentimental and exceptional children’s author who always placed greater trust in young minds to handle dark...
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition as The Riddler – Which Landed Him a Role as Joker (Video)
"I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup, the actor says of playing the comic book villain
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Goes Big and Bad in Brashly Entertaining Netflix Adaptation
Like The Wizard of Oz or Peter Pan, the story of Matilda has endured in many different forms with tweaks and adjustments — first as a very English book for the young, then as an Americanized movie, and then a stage musical that’s now a film adaptation of that stage musical — precisely because it’s so damn weird. The chatty-catty narration of the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl constantly dives off in peculiar directions, makes frequent snarky asides and, like so much of Dahl’s work, is often laugh-aloud funny as it tells the story of the super-smart eponymous girl who...
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’
Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
Andor Recap: What Are You Fighting For? — Plus, a Secret Is Revealed
This week on Disney+’s Andor, Vel and her ragtag team readied for their raiding of the Imperial garrison, only to get waylaid by a bit of a bombshell reveal. Oh, and Syril’s mom is a pill! After getting a less-than-warm welcome from Vel’s band of rebels last episode, Andor woke to find Skeen rifling through his belongings (though the kyber crystal remained safely stuffed in Cass’ pocket). Skeen had all kinds of questions, including from where “Clem” got his corporate-issue blaster. Andor meanwhile clocked shirtless Skeen’s tattoos, which said/indicated “Krayt Head” and “By the Hand,” after which they bonded half a...
Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Shuts Down
Fewer than 10 roles were eliminated at the documentary and feature company behind "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales" and "Crip Camp"
Meghan Markle Tackles Hollywood’s ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women in Podcast Return
Meghan Markle returned to her Spotify podcast “Archetypes” on Tuesday and in an episode called “The Demystification of the Dragon Lady” tackled the “toxic stereotyping” of Asian women in movies like “Austin Powers,” “Kill Bill” and “Full Metal Jacket.”
‘Pitch Perfect’ Turns 10 So Peacock Is Celebrating With a Musical Number From Series ‘Bumper in Berlin’ (Video)
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Pitch Perfect,” which debuted in theaters on Oct. 5, 2012, “Peacock” is sharing a musical mashup from their upcoming comedy series “Bumper In Berlin.”. In the new video, Bumper (Adam DeVine) mashes up “Take on Me” and “99 Luftballoons,”...
Lea Thompson Still Wants to Direct a ‘Howard the Duck’ Sequel for Marvel: ‘You Need Some More Women Directors!’ (Video)
Though many might only remember “Howard the Duck” as an infamous bomb from producer George Lucas, let’s not forget, it was also a Marvel movie — the first major one, in fact, since a Captain America serial in the 1940s. It starred “Back to the Future” legend Lea Thompson, and she’s still very much ready to do another one, this time as a director.
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
Oscar-Nominated Screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins Form Creative Film Partnership With Netflix
Oscar-nominated screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have formed a creative partnership to write feature films for Netflix, the streamer said Tuesday. No other details were specified for how many films or years the partnership would last. Together the two are already working on a film called “War Of 84” for Netflix.
Sorry, Timothée Chalamet Fans, the Next James Bond Won’t Be in His 20s
As speculation mounts about who will be named the next James Bond, producer Michael G. Wilson has shot down rumors that a younger actor like 26-year-old “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet will take over the role left vacant by Daniel Craig. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in...
What the $58 Million Success of the ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Says About Who Will See ‘Way of Water’
The Na'vi have gained a foothold with younger generations, and there's a global demand to see James Cameron's sequel in 3D
Netflix Is the No. 1 Streamer to Watch for the Most In-Demand Video Game Adaptations | Charts
The streaming frontrunner's catalog includes seven of the 10 most popular series based on gaming IP
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Takes a Clue About The Mummies a Bit Too Literally (Exclusive Video)
“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong thinks he’s got it all figured out!. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Jeong is back at it with a hilarious guess about the identity of The Mummies during Wednesday night’s episode. After a clue uses the phrase “whoa,” he decides to use it a bit more literally than it was likely meant to be taken.
