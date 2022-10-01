ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ Movie Enlists ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Joker’ Writers

Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” movie has found a trio of writers to work on the script of his superhero movie. Scott Silver (“Joker”), Malcolm Spellman (“Captain America: New World Order”) and up-and-coming writer Matt Mixon have boarded the project to write the script that has been in development at Blumhouse since 2017, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.
TheWrap

David Harbour Is a Ruthless Santa Claus in ‘Violent Night’ Trailer (Video)

You better watch out… and you probably will cry, as David Harbour’s viscious-looking Santa is coming to town. Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming holiday action-comedy film, “Violent Night.” The story follows a team of mercenaries who break into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking them hostage, forcing Harbour’s Santa Claus to — violently — save the day.
IndieWire

‘Matlida the Musical’ Review: This Flattened Adaptation Is Strictly for Theater Fans

It’s been a widely accepted fact since 1988 that Matilda Wormwood is not a normal girl. She is clever — stupidly clever — and kind, and can also make use of psychokinetic powers whenever she needs to. Her world is a fantasy and a horror at once, trapped by cruel parents and misunderstood by a tyrannical headmistress at her school (Crunchem Hall) and buoyed by her freakishly powerful brain. It is wonderful, but also quite weird. This was the world written by Road Dahl, the unsentimental and exceptional children’s author who always placed greater trust in young minds to handle dark...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Goes Big and Bad in Brashly Entertaining Netflix Adaptation

Like The Wizard of Oz or Peter Pan, the story of Matilda has endured in many different forms with tweaks and adjustments — first as a very English book for the young, then as an Americanized movie, and then a stage musical that’s now a film adaptation of that stage musical — precisely because it’s so damn weird. The chatty-catty narration of the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl constantly dives off in peculiar directions, makes frequent snarky asides and, like so much of Dahl’s work, is often laugh-aloud funny as it tells the story of the super-smart eponymous girl who...
TheWrap

Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’

Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
TVLine

Andor Recap: What Are You Fighting For? — Plus, a Secret Is Revealed

This week on Disney+’s Andor, Vel and her ragtag team readied for their raiding of the Imperial garrison, only to get waylaid by a bit of a bombshell reveal. Oh, and Syril’s mom is a pill! After getting a less-than-warm welcome from Vel’s band of rebels last episode, Andor woke to find Skeen rifling through his belongings (though the kyber crystal remained safely stuffed in Cass’ pocket). Skeen had all kinds of questions, including from where “Clem” got his corporate-issue blaster. Andor meanwhile clocked shirtless Skeen’s tattoos, which said/indicated “Krayt Head” and “By the Hand,” after which they bonded half a...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Lea Thompson Still Wants to Direct a ‘Howard the Duck’ Sequel for Marvel: ‘You Need Some More Women Directors!’ (Video)

Though many might only remember “Howard the Duck” as an infamous bomb from producer George Lucas, let’s not forget, it was also a Marvel movie — the first major one, in fact, since a Captain America serial in the 1940s. It starred “Back to the Future” legend Lea Thompson, and she’s still very much ready to do another one, this time as a director.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Takes a Clue About The Mummies a Bit Too Literally (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong thinks he’s got it all figured out!. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Jeong is back at it with a hilarious guess about the identity of The Mummies during Wednesday night’s episode. After a clue uses the phrase “whoa,” he decides to use it a bit more literally than it was likely meant to be taken.
TheWrap

