Saint Johns County, FL

Areas reopening after Ian

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
After a week of multiple events being posted and areas being closed, multiple locations have decided to reopen.

The following places are officially reopened:

- Blue Cypress Conservation Area, visitors can fish, bike, hike, canoe and boat in this area.

- Pellicer Creek conservation fishing dock in Flagler County.

- Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will reopen Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

- All St. Johns County government offices, including those under the Board of County Commissioners, the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, the

Supervisor of Elections, Clerk of Courts, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and St. Johns County schools will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3.

