ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Unfiltered Russian Propaganda’: Joe Scarborough Outraged by CPAC’s Reference to ‘Ukraine-Occupied Territories’

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Slams CPAC’s Pro-Putin Tweet as ‘Colossal Mistake': ‘This Was, Believe It or Not, Not Shocking’ (Video)

Responding to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) since-deleted tweet of pro-Russia rhetoric amid President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories, “Morning Joe” slammed the conservative political organization Monday for making such a “colossal mistake” in the first place. Following up a message...
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Slams Herschel Walker as a Liar and a ‘Deeply Disturbed Man’ Amid Abortion Scandal (Video)

Joe Scarborough called out Georgie Republican senate candidate, Herschel Walker, and his Republican colleagues for his alleged 2009 abortion scandal, lies and abuse. Noting the the Republican party’s silence and at-times explicit rebuttal of the accusations (former president Donald Trump, for one, said, “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future”), the “Morning Joe” co-host concluded that “the corruption is complete” and that the GOP’s The Morning Joe host exclaimed Wednesday that “the corruption is complete” for the GOP, but that was “known a long time ago,” since Donald Trump’s first presidential run. He went on to say that the GOP’s behavior is a “good check on where the Republican Party stands” today.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Keith Olbermann
TheWrap

Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell

The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheWrap

Herschel Walker’s Son Accuses the Senate Candidate of Lying About 2009 Abortion Scandal: ‘It’s Literally His Handwriting’

Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, condemned his father for lying about paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in two videos posted to Twitter Tuesday, calling his father’s alleged lies “atrocious.”. “The abortion part drops yesterday, it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Ukraine#Propaganda#Anti American
TheWrap

Meyers Mocks Republican ‘Commitment to America’ Pamphlets: ‘Not Helping’ Accusations of Being Trump ‘Cult’ (Video)

Seth Meyers couldn’t help but be amused on Monday night by the fact that the Republican party’s plan for the future of the nation not only fits on a literal pamphlet, but that those pamphlets are being handed out. The late night host joked that that definitely doesn’t help stave off any jokes about Republicans being in a Trump-led cult of personality.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Detailed Log of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Docs Seemingly Released by Accident

Logs specifying the details of the some 200,000 pages of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were publicly posted on the court docket Tuesday, despite a judge ordering that the documents be sealed. Among the trove of papers included tidbits of personal and political chatter, including a potential pardon for a convicted Taliban supporter, drafts of actions intended to “curb illegal immigration,” medical letters, and a slew of legal bills and notes regarding Trump’s personal entanglements, according to Bloomberg. One 39-page document titled “The President’s Calls” featured Trump’s personal handwritten notes marked by the presidential seal, including notes from a “Rudy.” Bloomberg was able to look at the logs before they were swiftly removed. The logs were written by a “Privilege Review Team,” who were among the first federal investigators to enter Mar-a-Lago and who were instructed to catalogue anything they came across that could pertain to attorney-client privilege. Documents outlined in the log that were returned to Trump included tax returns and IRS forms.Read it at Bloomberg
POTUS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy