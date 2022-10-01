‘Unfiltered Russian Propaganda’: Joe Scarborough Outraged by CPAC’s Reference to ‘Ukraine-Occupied Territories’

Read full article on original website
‘Morning Joe’ Slams CPAC’s Pro-Putin Tweet as ‘Colossal Mistake': ‘This Was, Believe It or Not, Not Shocking’ (Video)
Responding to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) since-deleted tweet of pro-Russia rhetoric amid President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories, “Morning Joe” slammed the conservative political organization Monday for making such a “colossal mistake” in the first place. Following up a message...
US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: NYT
US officials believe elements of the Ukrainian government may have authorized the killing of Darya Dugina, The New York Times reported.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Slams Herschel Walker as a Liar and a ‘Deeply Disturbed Man’ Amid Abortion Scandal (Video)
Joe Scarborough called out Georgie Republican senate candidate, Herschel Walker, and his Republican colleagues for his alleged 2009 abortion scandal, lies and abuse. Noting the the Republican party’s silence and at-times explicit rebuttal of the accusations (former president Donald Trump, for one, said, “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future”), the “Morning Joe” co-host concluded that “the corruption is complete” and that the GOP’s The Morning Joe host exclaimed Wednesday that “the corruption is complete” for the GOP, but that was “known a long time ago,” since Donald Trump’s first presidential run. He went on to say that the GOP’s behavior is a “good check on where the Republican Party stands” today.
Trump Hits CNN With $475 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Defamatory Labels’ Like ‘Racist,’ ‘Russian Lackey’ and ‘Hitler’
Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in damages for what he calls a “campaign of libel and slander” for “defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.”. The lawsuit, filed in a Florida...
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Blasts GOP Silence on Trump’s ‘Beyond the Pale’ Attack on Mitch McConnell (Video)
Joe Scarborough blasted GOP silence on Trump’s “beyond the pale” attack on Mitch McConnell, in which he said the Senate Minority Leader had a “death wish” and attacked his wife with racist rhetoric, noting Tuesday that it is “beyond crazy” that more Republicans haven’t condemned the former President’s comments.
Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell
The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
Herschel Walker’s Son Accuses the Senate Candidate of Lying About 2009 Abortion Scandal: ‘It’s Literally His Handwriting’
Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, condemned his father for lying about paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in two videos posted to Twitter Tuesday, calling his father’s alleged lies “atrocious.”. “The abortion part drops yesterday, it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they...
Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F– Off’ After CEO Offers Unsolicited Advice for Peace With Russia
Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dragged Musk on Twitter
Trevor Noah Says Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Signals Derailment of Republican Party: ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ (Video)
Trevor Noah thinks the allegations that Herschel Walker paid for his girlfriend’s abortion despite being a pro-life Republican Senate candidate is just “the tip of the iceberg” and signals a larger shift in the political party. “He has multiple allegations of domestic abuse against him including from...
Meyers Mocks Republican ‘Commitment to America’ Pamphlets: ‘Not Helping’ Accusations of Being Trump ‘Cult’ (Video)
Seth Meyers couldn’t help but be amused on Monday night by the fact that the Republican party’s plan for the future of the nation not only fits on a literal pamphlet, but that those pamphlets are being handed out. The late night host joked that that definitely doesn’t help stave off any jokes about Republicans being in a Trump-led cult of personality.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory
Trump Has ‘Almost No Chance’ in Defamation Case Against CNN, Legal Experts Say
"He's filing it because it helps perpetuate his narrative that he's a victim of the system," one attorney tells TheWrap
Detailed Log of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Docs Seemingly Released by Accident
Logs specifying the details of the some 200,000 pages of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were publicly posted on the court docket Tuesday, despite a judge ordering that the documents be sealed. Among the trove of papers included tidbits of personal and political chatter, including a potential pardon for a convicted Taliban supporter, drafts of actions intended to “curb illegal immigration,” medical letters, and a slew of legal bills and notes regarding Trump’s personal entanglements, according to Bloomberg. One 39-page document titled “The President’s Calls” featured Trump’s personal handwritten notes marked by the presidential seal, including notes from a “Rudy.” Bloomberg was able to look at the logs before they were swiftly removed. The logs were written by a “Privilege Review Team,” who were among the first federal investigators to enter Mar-a-Lago and who were instructed to catalogue anything they came across that could pertain to attorney-client privilege. Documents outlined in the log that were returned to Trump included tax returns and IRS forms.Read it at Bloomberg
Colbert Grills Pelosi for Believing Democrats Will Hold the House: ‘The Polls Still Aren’t Reflecting What You’re Saying’ (Video)
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” had Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as its main guest Monday night, and while she shared enthusiastic optimism that the Democrats “will hold the house” in November’s midterm elections, Colbert was more measured in his assessment. “The polls still...
Trump ‘Backed Himself Into a Corner Where He Has to Run’ in 2024, NY Times’ Maggie Haberman Says (Video)
New York Times writer and Donald Trump biographer Maggie Haberman believes the former president “has to run” for the White House again in 2024 because “he backed himself into a corner,” hypothesizing he would do so because he thinks it would protect him from all the legal trouble he is currently facing.
Walkie, Russian Rapper Who Opposed War in Ukraine, Dies of Suicide at 27 After Being Drafted
"If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't take thesin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals."
Chris Cuomo Vows ‘to Be More Transparent,’ Rejects Left-Right ‘Division’ in News Nation Debut (Video)
Former CNN host touts resume and alludes to, but doesn't elaborate on, the circumstances of his exit
Ryan Nobles Joins NBC News as Capitol Hill Correspondent
The political reporter exits CNN after eight years
