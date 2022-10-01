ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Two New York Cities Rank In The Top 10 ‘Most Neighborly City’ In America List

When you were growing up, maybe you were super close to your neighbors in Upstate and Central New York. Would you consider your city to be a neighborly city?. Whether you knew everyone on the block in Rome, or your neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar in Whitesboro, or all the kids in the neighborhood all played together in Utica. We had such amazing neighborly cities. We still do.
TRAVEL
COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties

As we get deeper into fall and spend more time indoors, the number of Upstate New York counties receiving the "high" COVID community level designation has ticked back up. As the weather gets colder and we are spending more time in close quarters it is not a surprise that the CDC is reporting high community levels of COVID in 9 New York counties, including eight Upstate and five in the Capital Region. The latest designation is based on data from the week of September 21 - 27, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
