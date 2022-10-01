Read full article on original website
Related
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS・
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Two New York Cities Rank In The Top 10 ‘Most Neighborly City’ In America List
When you were growing up, maybe you were super close to your neighbors in Upstate and Central New York. Would you consider your city to be a neighborly city?. Whether you knew everyone on the block in Rome, or your neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar in Whitesboro, or all the kids in the neighborhood all played together in Utica. We had such amazing neighborly cities. We still do.
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
Police Chopper in Upstate Flies Over Secret Pot Field – Man Arrested!
Colonie Man Arrested after State Police Flew Over his Pot Field. A man in Upstate New York was arrested last week when a State Police helicopter located a large number of pot plants growing in a field right here in the Capital Region. While the perception of marijuana and marijuana...
COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties
As we get deeper into fall and spend more time indoors, the number of Upstate New York counties receiving the "high" COVID community level designation has ticked back up. As the weather gets colder and we are spending more time in close quarters it is not a surprise that the CDC is reporting high community levels of COVID in 9 New York counties, including eight Upstate and five in the Capital Region. The latest designation is based on data from the week of September 21 - 27, 2022.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police Save Horses from Slaughter, Train Them to be Police Horses
If you've ever wondered where the New York State Police get their horses from, the answer is a lot more wholesome than you were probably imagining. According to a report by the News 12 New Jersey staff, many of the horses used by the New York State Police were literally saved from the slaughterhouse just in time.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12