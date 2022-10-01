Read full article on original website
Police search for person seen on video near several of the Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Stockton Police and other officials throughout California continue to work on six unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, officials said on Tuesday they tied all of the shootings, six of them fatal, together through ballistic evidence. In a press conference, Police Chief Stanley McFadden also revealed surveillance video […]
Possible serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A possible serial killer seems to be "on a mission" throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said.
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; […]
Reward for arrest in Stockton serial killings reaches $125,000
5 victims identified in series of killings Stockton police say are connected
STOCKTON, Calif. — There is a growing concern in Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department said the pattern of killings happened in a few-mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland,...
Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
Incarcerated man killed by 2 at Sacramento prison with make-shift weapon, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Prison investigators say two incarcerated men killed 36-year-old Felipe Rodriguez in a Sacramento prison Tuesday. Officials say he was killed on a maximum-security general population yard with what officials are describing as an inmate-made weapon. Officials identified 41-year-old Selso E. Orozco Jr. and 36-year-old...
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out
Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?
After a recent series of chilling violent crimes in Northern California, local police are now investigating the possibility of a serial killer targeting victims in Stockton, CA. Over the past several months, the area has been rocked by five different homicides that may be related. Reportedly, each has taken place in late or early-morning hours when each of the victims were alone or isolated.
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
