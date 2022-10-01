ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Police search for person seen on video near several of the Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Stockton Police and other officials throughout California continue to work on six unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, officials said on Tuesday they tied all of the shootings, six of them fatal, together through ballistic evidence. In a press conference, Police Chief Stanley McFadden also revealed surveillance video […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton, CA
Boulevard, CA
Stockton, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
HAYWARD, CA
FOX40

Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police.  The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous.  The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Reward for arrest in Stockton serial killings reaches $125,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total...
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?

After a recent series of chilling violent crimes in Northern California, local police are now investigating the possibility of a serial killer targeting victims in Stockton, CA. Over the past several months, the area has been rocked by five different homicides that may be related. Reportedly, each has taken place in late or early-morning hours when each of the victims were alone or isolated.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
