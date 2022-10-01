Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes
The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state offers free or reduced cost mammograms for low-income women
WASHINGTON STATE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a time to remind women over the age of 40, the importance of mammograms for early detection of cancer. While healthcare can be difficult to access for low-income people, the Yakima Health District can help connect you with free or low-cost mammograms.
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
nbcrightnow.com
Forest Service already hiring for next years summer jobs
UMATILLA, Ore. - What's the best time to start looking for a summer job? Being a part of the US Forest Service for the summer takes more forethought than applying the season before. This year the applications opened on the 29th of September and close October 6th for next summer.
KTVZ
California refinery outages push Oregon gas prices back toward record highs, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, putting a severe crimp in supplies for the region, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. For the week, the national average for...
philomathnews.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change. Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the...
Lebanon-Express
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Hospitals report $1.75 billion in losses
WASHINGTON - The state of Washington is reporting $1.75 billion in losses for the first half of 2022. The States Hospital Association says the losses are coming from both operational and investment losses. Now, hospitals will need government assistance to recover.
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
opb.org
Oregon will keep masks mandatory in health care settings, at least through flu season
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently rescinded rules requiring universal masking in health care settings. The rule change only applies to areas where transmission rates of COVID-19 are not high. Nearly half of Oregon’s 36 counties still fall into that category. The Oregon Health Authority said...
nbcrightnow.com
OR and WA in top five of best states for teachers
October, 5, is World Teachers' Day, and the scholarship website Scholaroo has released a study ranking 2022's Best (and Worst) States for Teachers. Scholaroo based its study on nine categories to determine the top fifteen states for teachers based on the best work benefits offered. According to Scholaroo's study the...
Phys.org
Warmer stream temperatures in burned-over Oregon watershed didn't result in fewer trout
The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish. The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Counties to Receive $113.1 Million in Federal Aid Over Next Two Years
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance over the next two years through a program included in the first COVID relief plan. The announcement of the federal fund distribution for...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
nbcrightnow.com
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian. Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes presses on. About 400,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Tuesday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, the much weakened storm isn't finished. Officials warned that Ian's remnants could still cause coastal flooding from Long Island, New York, south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Eighty-four deaths have been blamed on Ian, including 75 in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
