Oregon State

Comments / 0

ijpr.org

Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes

The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Forest Service already hiring for next years summer jobs

UMATILLA, Ore. - What's the best time to start looking for a summer job? Being a part of the US Forest Service for the summer takes more forethought than applying the season before. This year the applications opened on the 29th of September and close October 6th for next summer.
UMATILLA, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions

State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington Hospitals report $1.75 billion in losses

WASHINGTON - The state of Washington is reporting $1.75 billion in losses for the first half of 2022. The States Hospital Association says the losses are coming from both operational and investment losses. Now, hospitals will need government assistance to recover.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

OR and WA in top five of best states for teachers

October, 5, is World Teachers' Day, and the scholarship website Scholaroo has released a study ranking 2022's Best (and Worst) States for Teachers. Scholaroo based its study on nine categories to determine the top fifteen states for teachers based on the best work benefits offered. According to Scholaroo's study the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Economy
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
ACCIDENTS
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon

There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
SPOKANE, WA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian. Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes presses on. About 400,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Tuesday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, the much weakened storm isn't finished. Officials warned that Ian's remnants could still cause coastal flooding from Long Island, New York, south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Eighty-four deaths have been blamed on Ian, including 75 in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas.
FLORIDA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR

