Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions with a Mississippi State beat writer
To gain a clearer understanding of the 2022 version of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, HawgSports went behind enemy lines to Gene's Page beat writer Paul Jones to discuss Arkansas' matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State...
Mississippi State Football Breaks Into the Top 25
The Mississippi State football team broke into the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll for the first time in the 2022 season after dominating the Texas A&M Aggies on October 1st. The Bulldogs are now ranked No. 23 in both the Coaches and AP polls. The Mississippi State Bulldogs deserved...
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals - one newly unranked, and one newly ranked - meet up as Arkansas takes on Mississippi State in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Arkansas is coming off its second straight loss of the season, dropping games to Texas A&M and Alabama in succession, while the ...
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
Mississippi man dies after falling in water during afternoon fishing trip
A fishing trip turned tragic when a Mississippi man fell into the water and was swept away by the currents at the Columbus Lock and Dam. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Anderson Tate, 62, of Columbus was fishing with a friend on the west bank of the lock and dam Friday evening when the accident occurred.
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
