Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5, 2022: Model says start Chris Olave, sit Najee Harris
The Las Vegas Raiders secured their first win of the season last week, scoring 32 points in a much-needed victory over the Denver Broncos. Running back Josh Jacobs recorded 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but where will he land in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings? Jacobs and the Raiders will now square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's giving up just 65.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Geno Smith has highest completion rate after first four games: How Seahawks QB compares to Russell Wilson
Geno Smith is rewarding the Seattle Seahawks controversial decision to move on from Russell Wilson in a big way. Through four games, the Seahawks have the same record as Wilson's new team -- the Denver Broncos -- led by the excellent quarterback play of Smith. Smith leads the NFL with...
