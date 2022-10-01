ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

As playoff push ends, Orioles savor turnaround for the ages: ‘We understand what it takes’

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZBnQ_0iIFech000
The Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates with Kyle Stowers, right, after Mountcastle's three-run homer drove in Adley Rutschman, left, and Cedric Mullins in the first inning Aug. 23 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Brandon Hyde heard the question and paused for eight seconds. In the end, he didn’t really have an answer.

Asked what about this 2022 Orioles season didn’t surprise him, Hyde was temporarily stumped. It in many ways speaks to what his team accomplished in a campaign that had its dreams of a surprise postseason berth dashed early Saturday morning, surviving into but not lasting through the first day of October.

The Orioles were not supposed to be here. They figured to take a step, sure, because it’s hard not to improve on a 52-win season. But they did that better than anybody since the turn of the 20th century, becoming the first team since 1900 to finish .500 or better after losing 110 games the previous year.

It was not enough to join an expanded postseason field, but that it was even a conversation shows how remarkable of a year it was. The Orioles did little in the offseason. Their top starter got Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, and injuries delayed the debuts of their top two prospects. They traded away two key players — twice. Yet, their hopes of reaching the postseason lasted half an hour into October.

“From November to March, we never heard that there was any sort of chance that this team was going to have a chance to make the postseason,” Hyde said. “To be able to play the way we have and put ourselves in position, I’m really proud of our players and coaches and everybody involved. I think the city of Baltimore and a lot of people enjoyed watching our team play this year, so after three years of really hard-to-watch baseball — and I saw it also — to have our guys play the way they have this year and stay competitive and win and put themselves in the conversation of postseason, these guys deserve a lot of credit.”

With products of their rebuild scheduled to reach the majors this season, the Orioles were expected to improve but still be among the league’s worst teams. They signed three major league free agents in right-hander Jordan Lyles, infielder Rougned Odor and catcher Robinson Chirinos, with only Lyles’ deal giving him over $1 million.

Chirinos figured to serve as a backup to Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft and the game’s top prospect, but as major league spring training began after the league’s 99-day lockout, Rutschman suffered a left tricep strain, ensuring he wouldn’t break camp with the team.

Days before the season was set to start, the Orioles traded backend relievers Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins, a deal that erased half of Hyde’s experienced bullpen options. The same happened in terms of his rotation a week into the campaign, with ace John Means lost for the season after two starts because of an elbow injury.

Rutschman at last arrived in late May, with Baltimore eight games under .500 a quarter into the year. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, regarded as the sport’s top pitching prospect, seemed set to join Rutschman in the majors, but on the first day of June, he suffered a right lat muscle strain that has thus far prevented his debut, though he could make a start in the season’s final days.

The ascension of Rutschman, though, seemed to be a turning point. By mid-June, he was one of the game’s best players and an American League Rookie of the Year candidate, and the Orioles were one of the sport’s top teams, entering August on a 27-16 stretch. But they traded first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros on the first day of that month and All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota a day later, with their only deadline addition being Brett Phillips, an outfielder the Tampa Bay Rays had designated for assignment and who the Orioles would do the same to three weeks later.

At the time, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias cited the team’s lacking playoff probabilities as a factor in the moves , which rankled some in the Orioles’ clubhouse. Yet Baltimore kept winning, posting its third straight winning month and at one point moving into a wild-card spot.

The club struggled in September. The difficulties with runners in scoring position that plagued them early in the year returned, and a bullpen that had pitched well for much of the year showed signs of wear and tear. Mancini and López have lesser numbers with their new clubs, but the shift in roles caused by their absences in Baltimore exposed holes.

Yet, a victory Friday night ensured the Orioles their first non-losing season in six years, and their next victory will make them a winning team while marking a 30-win improvement from 2021.

“It was such a fun summer this year,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “Those few months, where everything was just clicking, we were rolling, and it got us to the point where we were able to make it until five games left in the season before we were eliminated from playoff contention. I don’t think anybody would have believed you if you said that in the beginning of the year.

“It’s really disappointing that it’s not a possibility now, to think that we have to go out and play today knowing we can’t get there, but man, it was a fun ride and it was a fun season. Really looking forward to what this team can do next year.”

All of their players are contractually situated to return but those original three free agents, who Hyde and teammates have frequently credited with changing the team’s culture. Lyles has an $11 million team option for next year and said Saturday he would “love” to return.

“To see what we’ve done in the last calendar year as an organization, from what was expected of us coming into the season and the transition to be where we are right now, it’s pretty special,” Lyles said.

The trade of Scott and Sulser proved to open the door for a group of unproven and unwanted pitchers who have orchestrated the sport’s greatest pitching improvement in more than nine decades . With López dealt, Lyles is the only member of the Orioles’ pitching staff making above the league’s minimum salary . After Mancini was traded, outfielder Anthony Santander became the only position player Baltimore is paying more than $1 million.

Elias has said he expects payroll to increase this offseason , with both increased salaries internally and external additions figured to play a part in that. This team’s achievements despite the previous lack of effort to contend hints at what could be possible when, as Elias put it, “liftoff” arrives.

“I did want to surprise some people this year,” Hyde said. “I wanted us to play a better brand of baseball than we have in the past, and I thought we were as we got more talented, but I think just seeing all the 0% postseason possibilities and then people discussing playoffs with our team, I think that that’s been the most enjoyable thing this year, proving people wrong.

“As a competitor, I wanted to be in the playoffs. I want to experience those things. I want our guys to, but we gave it a good run. … We understand what it takes to win now.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears

ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Lyles
Doc's Sports Service

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Miami Marlins
The Baltimore Sun

Catcher Adley Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole in standout rookie season: ‘He’s a different breed’

In Adley Rutschman’s first moments as a major leaguer, he stood behind home plate at Camden Yards and rotated, a quick visual lap to soak in the moment at the advice of other catchers in the Orioles’ system. In searching for a turning point in Baltimore’s unexpected winning season, it’s hard to argue for anything else. Rutschman was announced as the Most Valuable Oriole on Monday, with local ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles secure winning season, keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge at 61 home runs in 3-1 victory

Kyle Bradish shrugged toward first base umpire Dan Merzel, then put his right hand in his glove to mimic the check-swing New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had taken moments earlier. Baffled that Merzel had ruled Judge didn’t swing despite thrusting his bat forward to dodge an up-and-in fastball with two strikes, the Orioles’ rookie right-hander took a cut himself to express his displeasure, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer will play for Team Israel in World Baseball Classic

At the end of a breakout season for right-hander Dean Kremer, the Orioles starting pitcher is set to compete on an international stage and represent Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic in March, the Orioles announced Monday. Kremer, who has dual Israeli-American citizenship, is perhaps the most improved pitcher in Baltimore’s organization. Before his final start of the season Monday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Baltimore Sun

Dean Kremer has another quality start, but Orioles bats are dampened in 5-1 rain-shortened loss to Blue Jays

With the way Dean Kremer evaluates his outings, the six innings he worked Monday in his final start of the season would be below his lofty standards. The Orioles right-hander aims for perfection — or as close to it as he can achieve — and he fell short of that. But with three earned runs against him, Kremer recorded Baltimore’s 41st quality start this year, tying the number the Orioles managed ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

40 years ago, the 1982 Orioles’ magical comeback came up short. It set the stage for a 1983 World Series title.

Forty years ago this week, it all came down to the 162nd game of the season. The 1982 Orioles entered the final series of the regular season with a four-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, who happened to be three games ahead of Baltimore in the American League East standings. The Orioles needed to win each game to advance to the playoffs, and for the first three contests, they ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy