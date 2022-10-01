Owner vows to rebuild after fire causes 'heavy damage' at Midlothian tire shop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fire caused extensive damage at a tire shop in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said firefighters were called to Allen Tire in the 13200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 6:05 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the structure's roof.

Officials said the building suffered "heavy damage."

The blaze was marked under control about three hours later.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Gary Allen, the president of the business, said he was overwhelmed by the response from the community.

“I want to thank all of the customers with their calls and concerns about the Allen Tire family,” Allen said. “We’re here… and we’re going to rebuild. We’re going to be back better than we were before.”

Allen said he will relocate the Midlothian employees to other locations to help handle the workload.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .