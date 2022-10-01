David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State

During ESPN’s College GameDay , David Pollack made his pick for tonight’s game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley.

Pollack is picking the Tigers over the Wolfpack.

“It’s very, very interesting to see this matchup,” he said. “But here’s to me the biggest difference — 36 times, the last 36 opponents that have come into Death Valley, has done what? Pulled the L. This environment is stupid, it’s sick. This is a lower-scoring game tonight. But because of this crowd, a few false starts by NC State, a little sloppy play, better secondary play (from Clemson), Clemson gets the dub.”

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

