ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOpo4_0iIFeQ3A00

During ESPN’s College GameDay , David Pollack made his pick for tonight’s game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley.

Pollack is picking the Tigers over the Wolfpack.

“It’s very, very interesting to see this matchup,” he said. “But here’s to me the biggest difference — 36 times, the last 36 opponents that have come into Death Valley, has done what? Pulled the L. This environment is stupid, it’s sick. This is a lower-scoring game tonight. But because of this crowd, a few false starts by NC State, a little sloppy play, better secondary play (from Clemson), Clemson gets the dub.”

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0iIFeQ3A00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0iIFeQ3A00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

The latest on Bresee's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday gave the latest on the status of Bryan Bresee after the star defensive tackle missed last week's game with a non-football medical issue. Swinney said Bresee is back (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pollack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Espn#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Abc
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson, Gamecocks target 2-way standout from Georgia

Playing safety and wide receiver, KJ Bolden of Buford, Ga., is one of the top athletes in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class. Not only does the 6-1, 185-pounder stand out on the football field catching passes and roaming the secondary, he’s also a track athlete running sprints and competing in the triple-jump.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy