Myles Garrett ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Falcons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a news release.

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain as well as minor lacerations, bumps and bruises after he involved in a one-car accident on Monday afternoon.

He was listed as questionable four days after the crash but the team ruled him out Saturday.

Garrett spoke for the first time since the accident on Friday, describing the incident as, “a hell of an event” and that he was “grateful to be here,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Police issued a him a citation for speeding and failing to control his vehicle after reports say Garrett drove his Porsche off the west side of an Ohio roadway Monday afternoon, hit a ditch and a fire hydrant and flipped the car before coming to a stop.

Garrett has three sacks, four tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in three games this season for the Browns.

Kickoff between the Browns and Falcons is at 1:00 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7.

