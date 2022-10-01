Bakersfield College to launch 'Renegade Promenade' in October

Bakersfield College is launching its inaugural "Renegade Promenade" event in October. It's a time when current students and alumni can visit the new campus.

On Saturday, October 15th the community is invited to tour the college's recently constructed buildings, Learn more about current programs, and check out all the club activities open to students and community members.

The event gets underway at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, scholarship applications for Bakersfield College students are officially open. BC offers more than 360 different scholarships ranging from $300 to $2,000.

Those funds can go toward paying for tuition, books, and general needs for students.

To find out more visit the Bakersfield College website .