Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle's backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nimmo, Mets keep NL East hopes going for now, top Nats 4-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets kept their NL East hopes going for the moment, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Atlanta Braves began the day with a magic number...
Citrus County Chronicle
Langeliers' bases-loaded walk sends A's past Angels, 2-1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night. “Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
Comments / 0