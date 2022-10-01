OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night. “Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there.”

