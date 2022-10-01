ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s another rail strike (5th October)

It is time for another rail strike in the UK. If you are planning to be elsewhere on a train today (or trying to travel home from a conference in Birmingham), you might want to see if you can get a lift from your friends. If you have friends, who...
Cancelling An United Award Ticket At The Last Minute

I’ve learned quite a bit about canceling award tickets over the past year. If you needed to get to your destination, having backup plans was almost a requirement for flying in the summer, due to the frequent meltdowns happening with every airline. For several trips, I booked a backup award ticket with a different airline just in case we encountered a canceled flight or a major delay. Fortunately, I didn’t have to use any of the backup flights and as soon as boarding started for our primary flight, I canceled our backup flights using the airlines’ respective app. In these cases, the miles were redeposited in my account and I received a refund of the $5.60 in taxes to my credit card.
Review: The Club LAS (Las Vegas Terminal 3)

The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.
