Caribbean Vacation Mistakes, Free Trip to Sweden, AA CEO Defends JetBlue Partnership
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Air India prepares to scale up its Birmingham UK operation
News from my local airport, with Birmingham Airport gaining an additional five services to India a week. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at Birmingham Airport -Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The increase will see the airline scale its services from once a week to six flights a week. The airline...
I just took my first post-pandemic long-haul flight. These 8 items made the 12-hour journey in coach bearable.
Long-haul flights are exhausting. Here are 8 portable items to stow in your carry-on to keep you comfortable.
It’s another rail strike (5th October)
It is time for another rail strike in the UK. If you are planning to be elsewhere on a train today (or trying to travel home from a conference in Birmingham), you might want to see if you can get a lift from your friends. If you have friends, who...
500 Up – Airbus delivers it’s 500th Airbus A350 to Iberia
For those watching the Airbus A350 programme, it has hit a major milestone as it delivered the 500th of the type to Iberia. The 500th A350 – an A350-900 – was recently delivered to Iberia. This airline has 20 A350s on order and 14 in service. For Airbus,...
Review: JetBlue A321LD Mint Business Class Boston – Los Angeles
Boston (BOS) – Los Angeles (LAX) Seat: 7F (“Mint” Business Class) I was late to the boarding process but did not encounter a long line on the jetbridge. The A321LD features the same business class seat as the A321LR, but there are only 16 seats instead of 24.
Cancelling An United Award Ticket At The Last Minute
I’ve learned quite a bit about canceling award tickets over the past year. If you needed to get to your destination, having backup plans was almost a requirement for flying in the summer, due to the frequent meltdowns happening with every airline. For several trips, I booked a backup award ticket with a different airline just in case we encountered a canceled flight or a major delay. Fortunately, I didn’t have to use any of the backup flights and as soon as boarding started for our primary flight, I canceled our backup flights using the airlines’ respective app. In these cases, the miles were redeposited in my account and I received a refund of the $5.60 in taxes to my credit card.
Review: The Club LAS (Las Vegas Terminal 3)
The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.
