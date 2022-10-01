I’ve learned quite a bit about canceling award tickets over the past year. If you needed to get to your destination, having backup plans was almost a requirement for flying in the summer, due to the frequent meltdowns happening with every airline. For several trips, I booked a backup award ticket with a different airline just in case we encountered a canceled flight or a major delay. Fortunately, I didn’t have to use any of the backup flights and as soon as boarding started for our primary flight, I canceled our backup flights using the airlines’ respective app. In these cases, the miles were redeposited in my account and I received a refund of the $5.60 in taxes to my credit card.

