NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain's King Charles III was ushered to the ferry's pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO