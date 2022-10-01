Front loader crashes into home, damages cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department.
The incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Friday at 3970 San Bruno Ave. Before crashing into the home, the front loader first collided with several cars.
A photo posted to Twitter shows the front loader in its final resting place underneath what appears to be the entryway and front porch of the house. The photo also shows a car that the front loader collided with before it hit the house; the car appears to be totaled.
