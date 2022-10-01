ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front loader crashes into home, damages cars

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Friday at 3970 San Bruno Ave. Before crashing into the home, the front loader first collided with several cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INImW_0iIFbEfT00
(Photo courtesy of SFFD)

A photo posted to Twitter shows the front loader in its final resting place underneath what appears to be the entryway and front porch of the house. The photo also shows a car that the front loader collided with before it hit the house; the car appears to be totaled.

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

