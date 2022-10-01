Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
KBTX.com
Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday. “Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,”...
KBTX.com
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
KBTX.com
Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
KBTX.com
Fisher: Feud with Saban is over
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
KBTX.com
Stay fit this fall with classes at The Dance Barre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being a dancer, but you have two left feet, this could be your chance to pursue dance anyway. The Dance Barre is a community where all are invited to pursue their desire to grow as a dancer, regardless of experience, skill, or body type.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
KBTX.com
Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters and questions swirling about what is ahead for the fall and winter season, Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to clear up some of these questions. According...
KBTX.com
Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the Eastern Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday afternoon the National Hurricane Center officially named Tropical Depression Twelve in the Eastern Atlantic. As of 4 p.m. CDT, the system was located 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The official forecast calls for this to strengthen to tropical storm status as early as Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
KBTX.com
Get into the spooky season spirit with BV Troupe’s murder mystery play
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in 2022, Brazos Valley Troupe is presenting the world premiere of an area playwright before it goes to publication. The two-act play, “Murder at Play” by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood, is directed by M.A. Sterling with Associate Director, Liz Hurley, and Apprentice Director, Renee Berger.
KBTX.com
Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
KBTX.com
Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
