BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO