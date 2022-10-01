ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'He's still adapting' - K﻿lopp defends Nunez

J﻿urgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. N﻿unez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jadon Sancho
ESPN

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record

Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches. The Germans have now gone 31 group...
MLS
ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#English#Manchester Derby#The Red Devils
The Guardian

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick shows Didier Deschamps what he is missing

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco against Nantes on Sunday evening at the Stade-Louis II was a brilliant repudiation of Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him from the France squad last month. A regular for two years, the diminutive Ben Yedder has won 19 caps under Deschamps and, while he’s only scored three goals for his country, his imperious form in Ligue 1 and the fact that he offers France a different type of attacking option made him a likely member of the World Cup squad.
SOCCER
ESPN

LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield

Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy