Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Phil Foden Can Play Left-Back According to Pep Gaurdiola
In his press conference for the FC Copenhagen encounter in the Champions League Pep Guardiola has been talking about Phil Foden's versatility.
BBC
Chelsea v AC Milan: Olivier Giroud proud at taking on his former side with AC Milan in Champions League
Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan team-mates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge with the Italian team. Giroud, 36, helped Milan win Serie A last season and they take on the Blues in the Champions League on Wednesday. Midfielder N'Golo Kante is back...
BBC
'He's still adapting' - Klopp defends Nunez
Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. Nunez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches. The Germans have now gone 31 group...
MLS・
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham supporters to trust his team selections
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka...
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS・
O’Neil and Edwards on Middlesbrough shortlist after Wilder’s sacking
Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards top Middlesbrough’s shortlist after Chris Wilder was sacked after only 11 months as the Championship club’s manager
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick shows Didier Deschamps what he is missing
Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco against Nantes on Sunday evening at the Stade-Louis II was a brilliant repudiation of Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him from the France squad last month. A regular for two years, the diminutive Ben Yedder has won 19 caps under Deschamps and, while he’s only scored three goals for his country, his imperious form in Ligue 1 and the fact that he offers France a different type of attacking option made him a likely member of the World Cup squad.
ESPN
LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
Comments / 0