Native Floridian
3d ago
I was born in New Smyrna Beach 66 years ago and have never seen anything so bad. My parents lost everything they had, pool home and car. We had no damage in Deland. I feel blessed but am grieving for them. They have insurance but won't replace sentimental items like antique and Christmas photos.
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
wlrn.org
'How do you fight water?' One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
fox35orlando.com
A look at damage, flooding from Hurricane Ian in Seminole County
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office went up on Sept. 30, 2022, to survey damage and flooding around Seminole County after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area. Video showed several neighborhoods and roads flooded,
WESH
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding devastates parts of Seminole County
Seminole County is reeling from flooding caused by Ian. Dozens of residents near Lake Harney are unsure if they will have to evacuate as the water keeps rising.
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
WSVN-TV
