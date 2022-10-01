ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Native Floridian
3d ago

I was born in New Smyrna Beach 66 years ago and have never seen anything so bad. My parents lost everything they had, pool home and car. We had no damage in Deland. I feel blessed but am grieving for them. They have insurance but won't replace sentimental items like antique and Christmas photos.

fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida man uses baby as shield against police officers

(WSVN) - A Florida man was stopped by officers after he kidnapped a child. Tense moments were caught on camera when Flagler County deputies confronted a man who used his own child as a human shield. Officials said 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner is being accused of abducting the 1-year-old...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL

