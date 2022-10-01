Read full article on original website
Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire
ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
CLAYTON, N.C. — The town of Clayton said T.R. Lee Oil Company, Inc. is responsible for a 2,000-gallon kerosene oil spill in Johnston County over the weekend. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued a "precautionary" recreational water advisory while crews work to clean up the mess.
Wife finds husband dead possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator in garage: NC Sheriff
The wife was treated on the scene for possible carbon monoxide poisoning and emergency responders said she is okay.
Police: 19 Year-Old Driver Who Caused US 301 Crash Charged With Impaired Driving
SMITHFIELD – Police have charged a Four Oaks teenager with driving while impaired following a violent head on collision on US 301 South. The wreck was reported at 5:37am Saturday, in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ building, and near the Tyler Drive intersection. Smithfield Police said John...
Cumberland County identified as home of first person to die from West Nile Virus this year in NC
The first death of the year in North Carolina from West Nile Virus happened in Cumberland County.
Child, teen among 3 facing charges after Southern Pines traffic stop turns up weed, AR-15
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a teenager are among three people facing charges after a traffic stop in Southern Pines turned up nearly a third of a pound of marijuana and an AR-15 assault rifle. The Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday that Kamarean Semaj Hancock,...
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond
DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
At least 2,000 gallons of kerosene leaked, according to what was reported to the National Response Center, Clayton spokesperson said.
Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Government documents reveal further details after pilot jumped before emergency landing in NC
CBS 17 already learned that Charles Crooks fatally jumped from a cargo plane without a parachute, but now has more clarity on the timeline of which responding rescue agencies were made aware of the jump and how he was found.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
‘Destructive kid from the projects’ turned coach found dead in car off Durham highway
The 34-year-old man was found in a car just off Interstate 85 at Hillandale Road.
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
