Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire

ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond

DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
DUNN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC

