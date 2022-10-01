Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral wants to be a coach one day, and he’s certainly got the secrecy element of the job down pat. In his first public comments of the regular season, the sixth-year senior did not share any specifics about the injury he sustained in training camp that kept him out of the first four games of the season. He followed head coach Greg Schiano’s lead and referred to it as an “upper-body injury,” declining to discuss exactly when and how it happened, saying only that it was “an injury in camp.”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO