Evansville, IN

14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro

Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
OWENSBORO, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend

A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
SALEM, IL
wevv.com

Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar

A man is facing several charges in Evansville after an incident involving gunfire outside a local bar, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing four or five gunshots.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers

Police in Evansville say an arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street late Sunday night, and that the victim and suspect are brothers. As we previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Harriet Street late Sunday night on a report of a stabbing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student

A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
SALEM, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrul.com

Holloman Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine

A traffic stop initiated by the Carmi Police Department has landed a Carmi man in jail on multiple charges. At around 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 3rd, William Holloman, 57 of Smith street was stopped in an alley S of Sycamore Street. Holloman was taken into custody for Driving While License Revoked. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Hypodermic Needles. Holloman appeared in court this morning. He is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for October 26th at 10 a.m.
CARMI, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash

A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
CENTRALIA, IL
14news.com

Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL

