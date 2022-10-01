Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
wevv.com
Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro
Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
14news.com
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit in Daviess County. Investigators say the 9-year old’s father, Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being held on tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.
WCSO: Sebree man charged after collision with school bus
(WEHT) - A Sebree man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants after a collision involving a school bus.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
wevv.com
Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar
A man is facing several charges in Evansville after an incident involving gunfire outside a local bar, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing four or five gunshots.
wevv.com
EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers
Police in Evansville say an arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street late Sunday night, and that the victim and suspect are brothers. As we previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Harriet Street late Sunday night on a report of a stabbing.
DCSO: Remains found in Owensboro storage facility connected to missing person’s report
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after suspected human remains were found inside of a storage container rented by a woman involved in a missing person's complaint.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation
A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday. Funeral services for Nyheim Cashton Groves will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, according to the young child's obituary. Visitations for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
wrul.com
Holloman Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop initiated by the Carmi Police Department has landed a Carmi man in jail on multiple charges. At around 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 3rd, William Holloman, 57 of Smith street was stopped in an alley S of Sycamore Street. Holloman was taken into custody for Driving While License Revoked. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Hypodermic Needles. Holloman appeared in court this morning. He is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for October 26th at 10 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
wevv.com
Suspect in Evansville murder-for-hire case has mental evaluation hearing ahead of trial
An 18-year-old Evansville man who was charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot made an appearance in court on Monday. Court records show that on Monday, a hearing was held on a Petition for Evaluation for Intellectual Disability filed by 18-year-old Daniel Alvey. Another hearing on the findings of the evaluation...
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
wevv.com
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
