Billy Alexander, 71 of Cadiz
A Celebration of Life for 71 year-old Willie “Billy” Eugene Alexander of Cadiz will be Tuesday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military honors in the Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday at noon at the funeral home. SURVIVORS:. SON:...
Don Bullen, 80 of Hopkinsville
Funeral Services For 80 year-old Don Bullen of Hopkinsville will be Monday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m. at the Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 8 at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
Joe Leavell Jr., 66 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 66-year-old Joe Leavell, Jr., of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 pm at the Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the...
Brenda Bozell, 69 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 69-year-old Brenda Kay Bozell of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2 pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at noon at the funeral home.
Jessie Johnson, 92, of Christian County
Memorial services for 92-year-old Jessie Louis Johnson of Christian County will be Wednesday, October 5, at 2:00 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday
The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville's future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women's Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the race, says...
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
Former Cadiz Main Street Manager Named Events Manager for Oak Grove Tourism
Former Cadiz Main Street Director Ryan Clark has been hired by the Oak Grove Tourism Commission to serve as its event and public relations manager. Clark graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park management and a master’s degree in nonprofit management. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in education and community leadership.
Former Trigg Deputy Comments On Sandbrink-Kent Terminations
Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff Mike Manzanares is substantiating Sheriff Acree’s claim regarding the termination of former Chief Deputy Mike Sandbrink and Deputy Michelle Kent. Manzanares was working as a deputy the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department when Sandbrink and Kent were placed on paid administrative leave. Sandbrink’s and Kent’s...
Logan Co.’s Tobacco & Heritage Fest final events are here! Will you be there?
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County natives are celebrating “a tradition dating back over 80 years and counting”. The Logan County KY Tobacco & Heritage Festival is finally back in full swing after the pandemic. “It’s just a longstanding tradition here in Logan County that we look forward...
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
Public Support Needed For WNKJ Care-A-Thon This Week
Christian radio station WNKJ, which is based in Hopkinsville, is asking for the community’s help during their annual Care-A-Thon that begins on the air Tuesday. For more than 40 years, WNKJ at 89.3 FM and WNLJ, 91.7 FM in Madisonville have been the heart and soul of “Missionary Radio” — a non-profit frequency full of faith-based music and ministry.
Tony Sicari Retiring From Hopkinsville Solid Waste
Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise General Manager Tony Sicari is retiring, effective next Friday, October 14th. Mayor Wendell Lynch announced Sicari’s retirement at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting during the mayor’s comments Tuesday night. He noted that he learned of Sicaris’ retirement just a couple of days prior to the council meeting.
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Cadiz City Council Approves Tenure Bonuses For Employees
The City of Cadiz will be adding longevity pay to its list of benefits. Tuesday night, City Council voted to approve the years of service bonus. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says money is to encourage employees to stay with the city. The longevity pay will be based on five year...
KYTC Issues ‘Antler Alert’ During Peak Season for Deer Collisions
It’s that time of year again when deer are on the move, increasing the risk of a collision. That’s why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” this week to remind motorists the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived and continues through the end of the year.
Ribbon Cut on The Barn Teen Clothing Center
The third part of a unique partnership between the Way Christian Youth Center and the Trigg County Family Resource and Youth Services Center became official Tuesday when the ribbon was cut at The Barn Teen Clothing Closet on Lafayette Street. The Barn offers students the opportunity to bring up to...
