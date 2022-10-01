Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Florida man uses baby as a shield in standoff with Palm Coast deputies
Deputies say Brandon Leohner used a 1-year-old child as a shield during a stand off following a chase. He was charged with kidnapping.
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville ex-offender working to open halfway house, struggles with employment due to felony record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Francina Canady has big goals to leave a legacy that will make her family proud. But she's struggling, because she says others won't look past her criminal record. Every year millions of people are released from incarceration, and within three years, more than half of them...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
Runaway poles: Iconic Mayport Poles damaged by Hurricane Ian, float to Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s impact continues to be felt all across the state, and here in the First Coast. Beachgoers at Jacksonville Beach Sunday may have stumbled upon some massive poles. Those poles were ripped up from the Mayport Naval Base by the hurricane and wound...
