ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Founders’ Day Festival happening in San Luis

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNJI1_0iIFZCKP00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, the City of San Luis Parks & Recreation held a parade in honor of Founders' Day.

This Saturday, they continue the festivities by hosting a festival at Joe Orduño Park.

Interestingly, this is the second week where the City of San Luis celebrates a huge milestone that they are proud of.

"We're celebrating our 43rd anniversary. We're still a young city, but we're still growing," Lizette Varela, Recreation Coordinator for the City of San Luis, spoke.

Not only that, the festival is a continuation of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15 and will go until October 15.

Furthermore, the event started at 6:00pm and went until 11:00pm. They had live music, food, and other fun activities.

The post Founders’ Day Festival happening in San Luis appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
San Luis, AZ
Government
City
San Luis, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KYMA News 11

Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parks Recreation#Live Music#Ordu#Linus Parade#Recreation Coordinator
KYMA News 11

YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA

- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
SignalsAZ

US 95 Improvements Near Yuma Get Grant Funding

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its Defense Community Infrastructure...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy