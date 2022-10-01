Founders’ Day Festival happening in San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, the City of San Luis Parks & Recreation held a parade in honor of Founders' Day.

This Saturday, they continue the festivities by hosting a festival at Joe Orduño Park.

Interestingly, this is the second week where the City of San Luis celebrates a huge milestone that they are proud of.

"We're celebrating our 43rd anniversary. We're still a young city, but we're still growing," Lizette Varela, Recreation Coordinator for the City of San Luis, spoke.

Not only that, the festival is a continuation of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15 and will go until October 15.

Furthermore, the event started at 6:00pm and went until 11:00pm. They had live music, food, and other fun activities.

