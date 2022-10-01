ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

The Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions to support nonprofit organization working with disconnected youth

The Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions (AIFCS) recently invited several local nonprofit organizations that focus on engaging disconnected young adults (Opportunity Youth – OY) to participate in an information session to identify at least one local organization to be part of The Aspen Institute’s Innovation Fund. OY are defined as young adults between the ages of 16-24 who are not in school, not working or working in very low-wage positions, or not in any postsecondary setting.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Electric Texas Appliance Recycling Program

Starting October 1st through October 31st, El Paso Electric (EPE) Texas residential customers can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer and get paid $70 through the Texas Appliance Recycling Program. “Now is the time to take advantage of this spooktacular opportunity to get...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Over 200 nonprofits have registered for El Paso Giving Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says they are hosting El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. El Paso Giving Day will be on Oct. 20 and the foundation says this year 202 nonprofits have registered to participate. The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says their seventh annual event will […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley

The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Job Fairs Happening Today

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a Nurses hiring event. The event will be at start at 4 pm to 7 pm at Southwest University Park Stadium. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are The post Job Fairs Happening Today appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
EL PASO, TX

