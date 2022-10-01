Read full article on original website
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
The Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions to support nonprofit organization working with disconnected youth
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions (AIFCS) recently invited several local nonprofit organizations that focus on engaging disconnected young adults (Opportunity Youth – OY) to participate in an information session to identify at least one local organization to be part of The Aspen Institute’s Innovation Fund. OY are defined as young adults between the ages of 16-24 who are not in school, not working or working in very low-wage positions, or not in any postsecondary setting.
El Paso Electric Texas Appliance Recycling Program
Starting October 1st through October 31st, El Paso Electric (EPE) Texas residential customers can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer and get paid $70 through the Texas Appliance Recycling Program. “Now is the time to take advantage of this spooktacular opportunity to get...
Namiwalks your way El Paso Brings Community Together to support mental health
It’s a new day for mental health in America. More people are speaking openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, and the need for mental health services is on the rise. It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks Your Way El Paso, the annual fundraising and awareness...
Ghost Tours, Ride & Treat + More: October El Paso Streetcar Events
A combination of free rides and various monthly programming has people riding the El Paso Streetcar. In October you can hop onboard and celebrate spooky season with a one-of-a-kind ghost tour, read and ride and trick or treat, listen to and discover local musicians, and celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
County approves nearly $10M in Covid rescue funds for nonprofits, service groups
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court approved providing $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for El Paso non-profits and local service entities that serve the community through resilience programming and projects. The County received 58 applications for a total requested amount of $31.6 million. The awards approved Monday […]
El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
City will be hosting variety of festivals, shows and events this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a variety of festivals, shows, and family friendly events in the month of October. Here is of list of events that will be taking place this month: Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim) Enjoy mariachi music and […]
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Over 200 nonprofits have registered for El Paso Giving Day
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says they are hosting El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. El Paso Giving Day will be on Oct. 20 and the foundation says this year 202 nonprofits have registered to participate. The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says their seventh annual event will […]
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley
The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
Job Fairs Happening Today
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a Nurses hiring event. The event will be at start at 4 pm to 7 pm at Southwest University Park Stadium. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are The post Job Fairs Happening Today appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
