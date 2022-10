CBS Sports has recorded its best start to an NFL season in 12 years, with viewing figures coming in at an average of 18.5million with four weeks of the season gone. Its strong start was underlined by a huge 24.6m tuning in for Sunday afternoon's showing of the Green Bay Packers against New England Patriots. Aaron Rodgers' side ran out narrow 27-24 winners in overtime.

