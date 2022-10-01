In Monroe, the annual Fall Fest, presented by Synovus Bank, will fill the streets of Monroe downtown on Oct. 8. Families can come to enjoy the sites, sounds, food and activities of Downtown Monroe. The unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts and attendees are invited to “grab a bite at our food court or sit down in one of our delicious restaurants and enjoy a meal. No matter what you chose, it will be a day of fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Monroe.”

MONROE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO