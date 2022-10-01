Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Athens losing ‘cultural heartbeat’ as The Grit closes this week
It was 1988, and I was an aspiring “townie” in Athens, even though I was really just a college student with a pair of Doc Martens, a black turtleneck, and some used Levi’s. I will never forget the moment I walked into The Grit at The Station. Back then, you went to The Grit to […] The post Athens losing ‘cultural heartbeat’ as The Grit closes this week appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Kirby Smart’s Georgia football sweatshirt is now the hottest item in Athens
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wore a sweatshirt in his Monday press conference that has officially taken the internet by storm. What started as a harmless tweet about how stylish Smart looked turned into an all-out hunt to find where he got this sweatshirt. This sweatshirt has a vintage...
Monroe Local News
Excitement builds for the annual Fall Fest in Downtown Monroe Saturday
In Monroe, the annual Fall Fest, presented by Synovus Bank, will fill the streets of Monroe downtown on Oct. 8. Families can come to enjoy the sites, sounds, food and activities of Downtown Monroe. The unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts and attendees are invited to “grab a bite at our food court or sit down in one of our delicious restaurants and enjoy a meal. No matter what you chose, it will be a day of fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Monroe.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
Ground has finally been broken on Walton County’s YMCA
After almost two decades of hopes and dreams, planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, today was finally the day. The ground has been broken on the long-awaited Walton County YMCA. Members of the Walton County YMCA Campaign Leadership Council, public and school officials and members of the community gathered at the...
Georgia football surprisingly avoids a noon kickoff against Vandy
The football gods blessed Georgia football by not giving the Dawgs a noon kickoff for the Vanderbilt home game. After two of the first four games were at noon, Dawg fans were ready to riot because Sanford Stadium at night is far better than any other time of day. Now this kickoff for Vanderbilt isn’t a night game, but it will allow the fans to see Sanford Stadium light it up in the fourth quarter with darkness approaching.
Georgia football: Three stats that will reduce the pain
Georgia football didn’t have a great game against Missouri, and for the second straight week, the Dawgs made fans feel uncomfortable for far too long. However, the stats once again tell us a different story. Yes, Georgia’s offense fell flat so many times, and punter Brett Thorson got plenty of kicks, but the Dawgs still found a way to win.
fox5atlanta.com
FOUND: Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area
MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept. 26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing. There is a long list...
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
Red and Black
Mushroom Head brings late-night dining and hookah lounge to Baxter Street
A dinner filled with shawarma, pizza, nitrogen ice cream and hookah may not make for the most traditional meal, but it’s a unique experience that can only be provided by Mushroom Head and Roll it Up Ice Cream, a new restaurant, ice cream shop and hookah lounge owned by married couple Murad and Nishat Rajani.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Video | Distracted driver t-bones, flips car in front of police officers
DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video of a car accident that happened right in front of them. The driver told police that they were looking over at what the officers were doing -- "instead of driving correctly," they said. It happened on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0