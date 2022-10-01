ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Body discovered at Alabama dumpster, Murder investigation underway

By Elizabeth White
 3 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.

The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster when they saw a body and called the police. Mercer had a gunshot wound, and was in the roadway. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton has notified the family.

As of Saturday morning an arrest has not been made.

Opelika police need the public’s assistance in solving this homicide. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous

